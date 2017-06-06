Legislators Push To Stop “Lunch Shaming”

HARRISBURG – Some state legislators are pushing for bipartisan legislation that would stop “lunch shaming” in Pennsylvania schools. The term includes a wide variety of practices by a school to embarrass a child whose family is behind on their lunch payments. “Lunch shaming” includes ordering cafeteria workers to throw away the hot lunches of children who owe money, making the children work to pay off the debt, and publicly stigmatizing a student who cannot pay for a meal or who owes a meal debt by requiring that the child wear a wristband or hand stamp. House Bill 1403 and Senate Bill 709 would ban the practice. The bills are in the House and Senate Education Committees.

