PA Public Pension Reform On A Fast Track

HARRISBURG – Public pension reform is on a fast track. Monday’s 40-9 vote in the PA Senate is expected to be followed by swift House action this week to send the bill to Gov. Tom Wolf’s desk. Wolf’s office says he supports the bill‘s goals of paying down the pension debt, reducing pension fund investment fees, and shifting investment risk away from taxpayers. Senate Bill 1 would reduce the traditional pension benefit for most state government and public school employees hired after 2019, and introduce a 401(k)-style benefit. The measure is projected to save more than $5 billion and shield taxpayers from $20 billion or more in additional liabilities if state investments fail to meet projections. It would not reduce benefits for current public employees or retirees.

