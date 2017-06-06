Senators Question Why No Action Against Harrisburg Abortion Clinic

HARRISBURG – Three state senators are asking why the license of a Harrisburg abortion clinic was not revoked, once serious health and safety violations were found. Pennsylvania Pro Life Federation says Senators Joe Scarnati, Bob Mensch, and John DiSanto sent a letter to Health Secretary Karen Murphy inquiring why the department did not immediately move to suspend or revoke Hillcrest Women’s Medical Center’s license upon finding numerous violations. The violations included failing to have proper medical credentials to performing abortions without a nurse present. Staff members failed to complete the criminal background checks necessary for dealing with patients under 18 years old and some supplies were outdated. In 2011, Pennsylvania enacted an abortion clinic regulations law requiring such facilities to undergo unannounced inspections. The legislation came after abortionist Kermit Gosnell killed living full-term babies and caused the deaths of female patients in a squalid West Philadelphia facility. The law was designed to prevent “future Gosnells” from setting up shop. But some legislators now worry the law is not being sufficiently enforced.

