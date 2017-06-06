Tragedy At Lancaster County House Fire

STRASBURG TOWNSHIP – A mother and her two young children were discovered shot to death after their Lancaster County home was found to be on fire. Authorities including the county coroner did not immediately identify the victims. Strasburg Fire Chief John Stoltzfus says the bodies were found apparently shot in a bedroom when firefighters went to the house in the 1400 block of Village Road in Strasburg Township around 3 a.m. today. A neighbor returning from work spotted the fire and called 911. State Police Trooper James Spencer says authorities are investigating the deaths he called “suspicious.” State Police were waiting for a search warrant to enter the residence. The fire chief says the cause of the blaze is also suspicious. The children are believed to be age 10 and younger. A dog was also found dead.

