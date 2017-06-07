Another GOP Challenger For Democrat Casey’s U.S. Senate Post

HARRISBURG (AP) – A former energy executive and a first-time candidate for public office is joining the GOP field vying to challenge PA Democrat U.S. Sen. Bob Casey in 2018. Paul Addis is making a formal announcement of his candidacy today. The 63-year-old Addis lives in suburban Philadelphia after a career spent in energy, including as a top executive at AEP Corp. of Ohio. He takes moderate Republican positions on gun control and immigration policy, and criticizes the Republican Party as prioritizing power over ideas. Addis joins a GOP field of roughly a half-dozen political unknowns. Two Republican congressmen are also considering running.

