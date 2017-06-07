Delaware Protects Abortion While Efforts Stall Elsewhere

DOVER, DE (AP) – As the battle over abortion continues to spread from Washington to state capitals, Delaware lawmakers have voted to ensure that abortion remains legal if Roe v. Wade is ever overturned. The state House gave final approval to a bill eliminating restrictions on abortion in current Delaware law, which has remained on the books despite being superseded for decades by federal law. Gov. John Carney said he’ll sign the measure, for which Planned Parenthood lobbied. Passage of the bill comes as similar attempts in other Democrat-leaning states to codify abortion have stalled. Meanwhile, lawmakers in Republican-leaning states have taken steps to limit access to abortions.

