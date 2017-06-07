Fatal Fall From Norman Wood Bridge

AIRVILLE (AP) – Authorities say a woman died in a fall from a bridge over the Susquehanna River. Emergency dispatchers in Lancaster County said the woman apparently fell off the Norman Wood Bridge in Lower Chanceford Township at about noon Tuesday. The woman’s name was not being released. Officials have ruled the death a suicide. Greg Penny of the PennDOT said the bridge is 180 feet high at its highest point, and since the fall occurred on the York County side, she may have fallen from 150 to 180 feet.

Related