Lancaster County Tragedy Confirmed Murder-Suicide

STRASBURG TOWNSHIP – A community prayer event will be held tonight at 7 at Strasburg Mennonite Church in Lancaster County in the aftermath of Tuesday’s tragic murder-suicide of a mother and her two young children. Lancaster County officials say 40-year-old Carola Arnau bought a firearm and ammunition the day before she, her 10-year-old daughter, and her 4-year-old son were found dead with gunshot wounds in their burning home in the 1400 block of Village Road in Strasburg Township. Evidence at the scene, including a firearm recovered by Arnau’s body. Autopsies conducted this morning by the county coroner determined that Mrs. Arnau shot her children before taking her own life. District Attorney Craig Stedman said the woman and her husband, 45-year-old Miguel Arnau, who was at work at the time, were divorcing and the situation had been “escalating.” Investigators believe the fire was deliberately set.

