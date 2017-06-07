More Details On Tragic Deaths In Lancaster County

STRASBURG TOWNSHIP – Authorities say a Lancaster County mother bought a firearm the day before she and her two young children were found dead with gunshot wounds in their burning home. Officials also say they don’t believe there is any further danger following the discovery of the bodies of 40-year-old Carola Arnau, her 10-year-old daughter, and her 4-year-old son in their home in the 1400 block of Village Road in Strasburg Township early Tuesday. District Attorney Craig Stedman says the woman purchased a firearm and ammunition on Monday, and officials are seeking information about her mental state. He says the woman and her husband, 45-year-old Miguel Arnau, who was at work at the time, were divorcing and the situation had been “escalating.” Investigators believe the fire was deliberately set. Meanwhile, according to a post on the Lampeter Strasburg School District website, a community prayer event will be held tonight at 7 at Strasburg Mennonite Church. Additionally, counselors will be available today for all students and families who need support at the Hans Herr Library from 8 a.m. till noon. You may enter in the rear of the building by the playground. Please contact Special Services Director, Karen Staub at 717-358-1015 if you need support, but can’t attend at that time.

Related