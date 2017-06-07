Roadside Produce Stand Bill Advances

HARRISBURG – A bill impacting roadside produce stands in Pennsylvania received state House approval. House Bill 176 would exempt the stands from the Uniform Construction Code, thereby giving farmers more flexibility in selling their homegrown products. Some farmers have been told by local code enforcement officers that their produce stands must be compliant with the UCC, but supporters of the bill say forcing these stands – which are only used seasonally — to be compliant with strict building codes for commercial and residential buildings is ridiculous and serves no public safety purpose. The bill would exempt only those stands which are involved in the direct seasonal sale of a farm’s products. It is also based on standards that other states use for similar exemptions. The bill now heads to the state Senate.

