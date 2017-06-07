Woman Twice Jumped From Norman Wood Bridge

AIRVILLE (AP) – York County Coroner Pam Gay says a woman died after twice jumping from the same bridge. 25-year-old Meagan Vogt of Peach Bottom Township died about noon Tuesday. Gay has ruled the death a suicide. Witnesses saw Vogt jump from a catwalk beneath the Norman Wood Bridge in Lower Chanceford Township and land on a sandy area about 20 feet below. She told the witnesses she was OK before climbing back onto the catwalk beneath the bridge and walking farther out over the Susquehanna River. The coroner says that’s where she jumped again, this time landing on some rocks near a bridge pier more than 100 feet below. The bridge connects York and Lancaster Counties.

