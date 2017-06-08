Community Prays After Lancaster County Tragedy

STRASBURG TOWNSHIP – Several hundred people gathered at Strasburg Mennonite Church in Lancaster County to offer prayers and support after a tragic double murder-suicide in that community. County Coroner Dr. Steven Diamantoni had determined after an autopsy that 40-year-old Carola Arnau shot her two children, 10-year-old Bella and 4-year-old Noah, while they were asleep before taking her own life. Officials say that the Arnaus were going through a divorce at the time. Her husband, Miguel Arnau attended the Wednesday evening prayer vigil attended by many Strasburg area ministers and the local community. Those attending even sang “Happy Birthday” to Bella, who recently turned 10-years-old.

