Harrisburg Abortion Closed By PA Health Department

HARRISBURG – The PA Department of Health has ordered a Harrisburg abortion clinic to suspend services after a June 5 unannounced inspection found serious deficiencies and violations. State Health Secretary Karen Murphy said Department of Health staff concluded after the inspection that Hillcrest Women’s Medical Center was no longer safe to continue providing medical services to patients. A February inspection of the clinic identified record-keeping violations and failing to have a registered nurse on site. While some of the issues have been corrected, such as hiring a registered nurse, the June 5 monitoring visit found additional violations, including expired sterilization and medical supplies.

