PA House Approves Gambling Expansion Bill

HARRISBURG – The PA House has passed legislation to expand casino-style gambling. House Majority Leader Dave Reed says the vote is an important step before budget negotiations heat up this month. It’s not clear whether it’ll have support from state senators or Gov. Tom Wolf. But House Republican leaders hope to reap hundreds of millions of dollars from taxes and license fees, and say the gambling revenue is needed to prop up Pennsylvania’s deficit-riddled finances. House Bill 271 would allow up to 30,000 locations for video gaming terminals at licensed liquor retailers and establishments by the end of 2018 and 40,000 by 2020, as well as gambling tablets or “iGaming” at PA’s six international airports. Meanwhile, thousands of bars and truck stops could operate slot machine-style video games.

Related