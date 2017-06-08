PA May Need Outside Lending Help To Prop Up Budget

HARRISBURG (AP) – Pennsylvania’s state treasurer and auditor general are warning lawmakers that the state government’s worsening deficit may require it to borrow money from an outside lender to prop up routine budgeted operations. A letter delivered to lawmakers says the state may need to borrow as much as $3 billion between July and next April. The letter comes as Gov. Tom Wolf and the Legislature eye a projected $3 billion deficit through July 1, 2018. In recent years, the state has drawn on a low-interest credit line from the state treasury. But Treasurer Joe Torsella and Auditor General Eugene DePasquale say there may not be enough money in the treasury’s long-term investment fund to meet the state’s needs in the coming year.

