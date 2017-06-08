PA Public Pension Reform Bill Goes To Gov’s Desk

HARRISBURG – Public pension reform legislation has been passed by the PA House by a 143-53 vote. Under Senate Bill 1, any new state or school district employee hired in 2019 or later will be required to participate in a 401(k)-style plan. This includes state workers, teachers, judges and members of the General Assembly. Current retirees and current workers or teachers will not be affected by the legislation, unless they actively choose to participate. Eighteen states have enacted some 401(k)-style plan for state workers. The reform plan is projected to save taxpayers more than $5 billion and another $3 billion or more from reduced fees and costs through investment management changes. Opponents say the bill won’t do much to reduce the pension systems’ debt, which is estimated at more than $60 billion and rising. The legislation now goes to Gov. Tom Wolf’s desk for his signature. Wolf said the bill’s passage is an example of how Harrisburg can come together to make progress on issues that matter to the people of Pennsylvania.

