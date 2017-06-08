Performance Based Budgeting Bill Advances

HARRISBURG – The PA House approved legislation to change the state budgeting process. House Bill 410 would require performance-based budgeting, which uses performance matrixes to determine whether each state department has met its goals and objectives. It is a retrospective look back at what was accomplished with the taxpayer dollars given. Once a review is done, the department then would receive consideration for future funding. Budget requests would include itemized expenditures for all activities required by state and federal statutes at minimum and current levels. The bill now goes to the Senate for consideration.

