Reaction To Pension Reform Passage

HARRISBURG – Some area lawmakers are reacting to House passage of public pension reform. House Majority Whip, Rep. Bryan Cutler of Lancaster County said, “Some people may not feel this is the perfect bill. However, it’s important to remember that as we are reforming the system, the unfunded liability for benefits that have already been promised continues to grow. In a case like this, a strong bill that receives a vote is far better than a perfect bill that may never exist.” House Appropriations Committee Chairman, Rep. Stan Saylor of York County says, “With pension obligations being the number one cost-driver for school districts and the state, pension reform is an absolute necessity to avoid property tax increases as well as cuts to essential services. This will help realign the state’s public pension systems with those of the private sector as part of our effort to reinvent Pennsylvania government.”

