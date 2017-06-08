Trial Underway In Solanco Murder

LANCASTER (AP) – A man is on trial on charges that he stabbed a southern Lancaster County woman and her 16-year-old daughter to death because they were to testify against him in a child sex assault case. 39-year-old Leeton Thomas is charged in the June 2015 slayings of 44-year-old Lisa Scheetz and her daughter Hailey. A 15-year-old daughter was also stabbed, but was able to escape. Prosecutors plan to seek the death penalty if Thomas is convicted of first-degree murder. Defense attorney Douglas Conrad said his client was “at home asleep with his wife” and “as shocked as anyone that this happened.”

