Ex-PA Treasurer Hafer Pleads Guilty To Lying To FBI

HARRISBURG (AP) – A former Pennsylvania state treasurer has agreed to plead guilty to lying to the FBI in a case stemming from a long-running, pay-to-play investigation that has already ensnared another state treasurer. 73-year-old Barbara Hafer is scheduled to appear in federal court Friday. A plea agreement filed in court Thursday said the charge calls for a maximum of five years in prison. The Republican-turned-Democrat is the second ex-state treasurer in three years to plead guilty to federal charges. Rob McCord, a Democrat, resigned in 2015 in the middle of his second term before pleading guilty to attempted extortion in a campaign finance-related case. McCord has not yet been sentenced.

