Expanded Mentored Hunting Program For PA

HARRISBURG – The PA House has approved bipartisan legislation that would expand Pennsylvania’s mentored hunting program to people ages 12 to 17. The Pennsylvania Game Commission offers mentored hunting programs, but they are open only to residents younger than 12 or older than 18. It introduces them to hunting through the one-on-one guidance of an experienced hunter without committing to taking the hunter/trapper safety education course or buying a license. Supporters of the measure say we can grow the number of hunters by allowing more young people to try hunting before making significant commitments of time and money. House Bill 485 now goes to the state Senate for consideration.

Related