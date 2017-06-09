PA Pro Life Democrat Supporting Planned Parenthood

HARRISBURG – PA U.S. Sen. Bob Casey is coming under fire for his support of Planned Parenthood. He wrote about his support in a blog published by The Huffington Post. Calling himself, a pro-life Democrat, Casey believes “we must do everything we can to reduce the number of unintended pregnancies and abortions in this country.” He adds, “The fact is Planned Parenthood prevents unintended pregnancies and reduces abortions.” PA Republican Party Chairman Val DiGiorgio says, “Bob Casey woke from his slumber to find the Democrat Party is now a far left party. In a desperate attempt to protect his left flank, Bob Casey has abandoned his father’s pro life legacy once again.” CLICK THIS LINK to read Casey’s comments.

