Perils Of Doctor Assisted Suicide Spotlighted

LANCASTER – Saturday afternoon’s Spotlight examines the perils of doctor assisted suicide. By authorizing doctors to violate the Hippocratic Oath of “do no harm,” physician-assisted suicide undermines a key safeguard that protects our nation’s most vulnerable citizens and ensures our loved ones receive the best medical care when they need it most. Earlier this year, Washington, D.C. joined Washington state, Vermont, Oregon, California, Colorado, Montana and Vermont in legalizing physician-assisted suicide statewide. As a physician of over 25 years, Ohio Congressman Brad Wenstrup has led the charge to ensure safeguards that protect our nation’s most vulnerable citizens. Saturday afternoon’s Spotlight airs at 12:30 on WDAC and at 2 p.m. on WBYN 107.5. You can listen to the program online right now at wdac.com under “WDAC Podcasts.”

Related