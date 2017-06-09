The Latest On A Former Pennsylvania Treasurer’s Guilty Plea

HARRISBURG (AP) – Former Pennsylvania Treasurer Barbara Hafer is awaiting sentencing after pleading guilty to lying to the FBI about taking money from a man whose company got millions in business from the agency when she ran it. The 73-year-old Democrat is likely to face a few months in jail at most when she’s sentenced by a federal judge. Federal prosecutors said today she falsely denied taking money from investment adviser Richard Ireland after her term as treasurer ended in early 2005.

She’s the second ex-state treasurer in three years to plead guilty to federal charges. Rob McCord, a Democrat, resigned in 2015 in the middle of his second term before pleading guilty to attempted extortion in a campaign finance-related case. McCord has not yet been sentenced.