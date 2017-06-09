Three Flee During Field Trip From Treatment Center

READING – State Police are looking for three teenage girls from a residential treatment center who ran away during a field trip. Police aren’t releasing the names of the girls because of their ages: two are 15 and one is 14. All three were housed at Abraxas Academy and were on a field trip to the Reading Public Museum about 10 miles away when they ran away Thursday. The girls’ parents and caseworkers have been notified, but the girls could not immediately be found. State Police ask anyone who may have seen the suspects to contact the Reading barracks at 610-378-4011.

