LITITZ – Units responded to a vehicle fire in Lititz, Lancaster County. It happened shortly after 7:30 p.m. Thursday on the 200 block of North Oak Street. When officers arrived, they discovered everyone had made it out of the vehicle safely, but the vehicle was fully involved. The Lititz Fire Department responded quickly and was able to keep the fire from spreading to any nearby vehicles. The fire did not appear suspicious and was most likely caused by an electrical issue.

Related