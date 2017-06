LANCASTER – Lancaster’s Water Street Mission is in need of canned goods in order to stock up supplies during the summer months. They have a need for canned vegetables, canned fruit, canned soups, and canned gravy or gravy mix. Donations of canned goods can be brought to their food dock Monday through Saturday from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, you call Water Street Mission at 717-393-7709. The mission is located at 210 S. Prince Street in downtown Lancaster.

Related