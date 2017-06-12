Delaware Minimum Wage Bill Awaits Senate Vote

DOVER, DE (AP) – The Delaware state Senate is poised to vote on legislation increasing the state‘s current $8.25 minimum wage by $2 over four years. Tuesday’s scheduled vote comes after a similar measure stalled in the General Assembly last year. The bill would increase the minimum wage in four 50-cent increments, starting Oct. 1 to $10.25 an hour in October 2020. After 2020, the minimum wage would increase by a percentage equal to the cost-of-living adjustment under the federal Social Security Act. A similar bill passed the Senate last year but stalled in the House amid opposition from small-business owners. Supporters say an increase would help struggling low-wage earners. Opponents believe it would lead to businesses hiring fewer workers and passing on any wage increase to consumers, making goods and services more expensive.

Related