Keeping Best PA Teachers Bill Reintroduced

HARRISBURG – Legislation to help keep Pennsylvania’s best teachers in the classrooms by ending the mandated practice of seniority-based layoffs has been reintroduced. Bill sponsor, Cumberland County Rep. Stephen Bloom says an excellent teacher can have a lifelong impact on a child, but due to unfair rules, the state often forces out the best educators simply because they have fewer years of seniority. Known as the Protecting Excellent Teachers Act, Bloom’s legislation would instead require teacher performance to guide furlough and reinstatement decisions. Teacher performance ratings are already assigned under the statewide educator evaluation system. Observed educators earn a rating of distinguished, proficient, needs improvement or failing. The measure passed the state House and Senate last year, but was vetoed by Gov. Tom Wolf. Pennsylvania remains one of only six states that mandates seniority be the sole factor in determining layoffs.

