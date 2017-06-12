Kutztown University Changes Policy On Chalked Pro Life Messages

KUTZTOWN – Kutztown University has changed its policy regarding chalked messages on sidewalks after Alliance Defending Freedom sent a letter in March on behalf of the campus chapter of Students for Life. University officials scrubbed from the campus’s sidewalks pro-life messages that student members of the group had chalked even though the school permitted other groups to chalk. The life-affirming messages were drawn onto various sidewalks and other uncovered walkways as part of National Pro-Life Chalk Day. But university officials used a scrub brush to wash the messages away, saying they were “just following orders.” When students replaced the messages, officials scrubbed some of them away again. ADF Legal Counsel Travis Barham says “No public university can silence student speech simply because officials don’t like what the students are saying. We commend Kutztown University officials for revising their policy to respect freedom of speech for all students.” ADF is representing or has represented Students for Life chapters in five recent legal matters across the country. Attorney Jeremy Samek of Harrisburg based Independence Law Center also served as local counsel on the matter.

