PA Public Pension Reform Bill Signed Into Law

HARRISBURG – Gov. Tom Wolf joined bipartisan leaders and members of the General Assembly to sign the pension reform bill into law. Wolf has said the measure achieves his foremost goals: continuing to pay down the debt, reducing Wall Street fees, shifting risk away from taxpayers, and providing workers with a fair retirement benefit, all while providing long-term relief to school districts. Under Senate Bill 1, any new state or school district employee hired in 2019 or later will be required to participate in a 401(k)-style plan. This includes state workers, teachers, judges and members of the General Assembly. Current retirees and current workers or teachers will not be affected by the legislation, unless they actively choose to participate. Eighteen states have enacted some 401(k)-style plan for state workers. The reform plan is projected to save taxpayers more than $5 billion and another $3 billion or more from reduced fees and costs through investment management changes.

Related