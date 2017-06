EAST HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP – Authorities are trying to locate a missing Lancaster County man. 38-year-old Samual Pulles was last seen on Wednesday, June 7 at the Lowes at Rohrerstown Road and was to be walking home to Scarsdale Circle in East Hempfield Township, but never arrived. He last texted family on Wednesday evening, but has not been seen or heard from since. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact East Hempfield Township Police at 717-898-3103.

Related