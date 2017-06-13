Body Found While Searching For Missing Lancaster County Man

EAST HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP – Units searching for a missing Lancaster County man have found a body in a creek, but have yet to confirm if it is him. An autopsy will be conducted Wednesday on the body found Monday afternoon near Wheatland Hills Park in the Little Conestoga Creek. Authorities found the body while searching for 38-year-old Samuel Pulles, an East Hempfield Township man, who last contacted his family June 7. Police say Pulles texted his family that he was near the park, where he was known to walk the trails. There was no indication anything was wrong at the time. Police say the family reported him missing when he hadn’t returned by Saturday. Authorities say there was no immediate indication of foul play on the body. Anyone with information is asked to call East Hempfield Township Police at 717-898-3103.

