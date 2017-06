LANCASTER – Closing arguments are slated today in the trial of a man accused of having stabbed a Lancaster County woman and her 16-year-old daughter to death in their Solanco home because they were scheduled to testify against him in a child sex assault. Prosecutors say they will seek the death penalty if jurors convict 39-year-old Leeton Thomas of first-degree murder in the June 2015 slayings of 44-year-old Lisa Scheetz and her daughter Hailey.

