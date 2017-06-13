Motorcycle Procession Bill Passes PA House

HARRISBURG – Legislation that would afford certain rights to organized motorcycle processions was approved by the PA House. Under House Bill 831, such processions, which are often charity events, would have many of the same rights that funeral processions currently receive. Under the bill, organized motorcycle processions would be able to proceed through a red light or stop sign as a group; would be authorized to control and direct traffic as the procession passes through an intersection; would be specifically listed among those groups exempt from “following too closely”; would be required to use visual signals such as a lead and trailing vehicle equipped with flashing yellow lights, lighted head lamps, and emergency flashers; and would not be targeted in motorcycle only checkpoints. The bill now goes to the Senate.

