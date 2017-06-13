HARRISBURG – Now through June 17 is Veterans Homes Week in Pennsylvania. The PA Senate adopted the resolution paying tribute to the state’s six veterans homes. Allegheny County Sen. Randy Vulakovich sponsored the resolution and encouraged his colleagues to visit a veterans home. He added that the veterans homes are but one way Pennsylvania shows its continuing support for those who stood tall in defense of freedom and our common values.
Veterans Home Week In PA
