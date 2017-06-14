Area Lawmakers React To Scalise Shooting

WASHINGTON, DC – Pennsylvania congressmen and senators are reacting to this morning’s shooting of House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, two Capitol Police officers, and an aide. They were shot during a congressional baseball practice in Alexandria, VA. Congressman Lloyd Smucker tweeted that he’s praying for Scalise and Capitol Police who were shot in this horrific incident this morning. Congressman Scott Perry said our thoughts and prayers are with Congressman Scalise, his family and staff, and our fellow Members of Congress. He added, “I pray whomever perpetrated this – yet another cowardly and senseless act of violence – is brought to judgment.” Sen. Pat Toomey remarked that he’s keeping Scalise, brave Capitol Police, and other victims in my prayers. Congressman Lou Barlotta tweeted to please pray for Steve Scalise, my colleagues, their staff, and Capitol Police involved in this horrific shooting. Sen. Bob Casey tweeted that he’s praying for his colleagues and the Capitol Police who protect them. Congressman Patrick Meehan said his thoughts and prayers are with his colleagues, the staffers, and the U.S. Capitol Police officers involved in this morning’s shooting. The shooter was taken into custody.

Related