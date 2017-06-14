Found Body Is That Of Missing Lancaster County Man

LANCASTER (AP) – A body found in a Lancaster County creek is that of a man reported missing over the weekend. Lancaster County Coroner Dr. Stephen Diamontoni says the body found Monday near Wheatland Hills Park in the Little Conestoga Creek is that of 38-year-old Samuel Pulles. The East Hempfield Township man last contacted his family June 7. Police say Pulles texted his family that he was near the park, where he was known to walk the trails. There was no indication anything was wrong at the time. Police say the family reported him missing when he hadn’t returned by Saturday. The coroner plans an autopsy today, but says there was no immediate indication of foul play.

