Help Bring The Gospel To Cuba

LANCASTER – WDAC and WBYN are partnering with Trans World Radio to raise funds to help bring the Gospel of Jesus Christ to Cuba. After months of upgrades at TWR’s Caribbean station on the island of Bonaire, they are preparing to install a 450,000-watt transmitter that will reach farther and stronger with programs in Spanish and several other languages across not only the entire nation of Cuba, but also other countries of the Caribbean and Latin America. House churches are forming across Cuba because Cubans are hungry for God’s Word. Years of atheism have challenged both Christians and seekers to earnestly desire the Truth, and they depend on the Spanish programs on TWR for solid biblical teaching. Listeners in Cuba have been calling for a clearer, stronger signal for years and TWR has almost completed the Bonaire Transmitter Power Upgrade to answer that call. Your tax deductible gift to TWR will help provide Christian radio to the entire nation of Cuba and other Latin America nations. You can call toll free 844-WIN-CUBA or 844-946-2822 with your contribution or you can click the banner below to make an online donation. Thank you for your financial gifts and prayers to make this opportunity happen!

