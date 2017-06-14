Help TWR Reach The Goal Of Bringing The Gospel To Cuba

LANCASTER – WDAC and WBYN are partnering with Trans World Radio to raise funds to help bring the Gospel of Jesus Christ to Cuba. After months of upgrades at TWR’s Caribbean station on the island of Bonaire, they are preparing to install a 450,000-watt transmitter that will reach farther and stronger with Christian programs in Spanish and several other languages across not only the entire nation of Cuba, but also other countries of Latin America. TWR is very close to meeting their goal, but we need you to call toll free 844-WIN-CUBA, 844-946-2822 or click on the banner below to make an online tax deductible contribution. Thank you to all of our listeners who have helped TWR reach their goal.



