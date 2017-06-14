Jury To Decide Fate Of Convicted Man In Solanco Murder Case

LANCASTER – A man could face the death penalty after being convicted in the stabbing deaths of a Lancaster County woman and her 16-year-old daughter who were scheduled to testify against him in a child sex assault case. Prosecutors will seek capital punishment against 40-year-old Leeton Thomas, who was convicted Tuesday of two counts of first-degree murder in the June 2015 slayings of 44-year-old Lisa Scheetz and her daughter Hailey in their Solanco home. Prosecutors cited DNA evidence and eyewitness testimony from a then-15-year-old daughter who survived multiple stab wounds and told rescuers that Thomas, once a family friend, was the killer. Defense attorney Douglas Conrad cited discrepancies in testimony and physical evidence. Jurors will hear testimony beginning today on whether he should be sentenced to death or life without parole.

Related