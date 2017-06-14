New Danville Turkey Hill Robbed

NEW DANVILLE – Police are investigating an armed robbery at the Turkey Hill in New Danville, Lancaster County. Police responded about 4:50 a.m. today after a suspect displayed a small black handgun. The robber is described as a male, about five ten, average build, wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt, ski mask, gloves, and sunglasses. The suspect fled the store on foot. Monetary loss is less than $100. Anyone with information is asked to contact Southern Regional Police at 717-872-0352. Anonymous tips may be left at their website at www.slcrp.org.

