New Way To Select PA’s Lt. Governor

HARRISBURG – Sen. David Argall of Berks & Schuylkill Counties is proposing legislation which seeks to reform the process of electing the lieutenant governor in Pennsylvania. The legislation, which has already garnered bipartisan support, would amend the state’s Constitution to allow gubernatorial candidates to select their running mate following the primary election, subject to the approval of their state committees. Argall said the current relationship between our governor and lieutenant governor is ineffective. The lawmaker added that the goal of his legislation is to foster better cooperation, communication, and trust between the governor and the lieutenant governor.

