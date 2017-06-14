NORTH EAST, MD – A school bus crash in Maryland is under investigation. Maryland State Police said the bus was rear-ended Tuesday morning on Route 40 in Cecil County while the driver helped a student board. There were 27 children on the bus at the time and police say three children taken to a hospital ranged in age from 8 to 10. The driver of the vehicle that hit the bus, 30-year-old Matthew Bailey of Elkton, was also taken to a hospital. Police are investigating the possibility that his use of a cellphone contributed to the crash. Charges are pending the outcome of the crash investigation.

