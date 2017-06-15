Bill Promotes Independence Of Inspector General’s Office

HARRISBURG – The Office of Inspector General would have greater authority and independence under legislation passed by the PA Senate. Senate Bill 527 would establish the office in statute. Currently, the office is operated under executive order and could be eliminated at any time. The bill’s prime sponsor, Lancaster County Sen. Ryan Aument commented that the measure was approved by the General Assembly last year, but vetoed by Gov. Tom Wolf. The bill, which now goes to the state House, broadens the office’s authority to bring criminal charges, issue subpoenas, and investigate fraud in human services programs.

