Body Found In Susquehanna River

MARTIC TOWNSHIP – A man’s body was discovered in the Susquehanna River in Martic Township, Lancaster County near the Norman Wood Bridge. Authorities say a fisherman found the body this morning. The Lancaster County Coroner’s office was called to the scene. There has been no identification yet of the body. Searchers have been looking for 50-year-old James “Kelly” Rowland of Lancaster who was reported last seen by family members on Monday. His car had been reported found on Route 372 near the bridge.

