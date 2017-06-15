Delaware Democrats Propose Income Tax Increases

DOVER, DE (AP) – Democrat lawmakers in Delaware have unveiled details of their proposal to raise income taxes and create a new 6.95% tax bracket for wage earners starting at $150,000. The proposal would raise existing rates across the board, eliminate itemized deductions, and increased the standard deduction, as Gov. John Carney has called for. The proposal comes as budget talks between Republicans and Democrats remain bogged down over differences between the need for spending reforms and tax increases.

