PA Congressional District Borders Challenged In Court

HARRISBURG (AP) – The League of Women Voters is leading a new lawsuit seeking to throw out Pennsylvania’s congressional district map as an unconstitutional gerrymander that favors Republicans and violates the rights of Democrats. The lawsuit, filed today in Commonwealth Court, is the first to challenge districts originally drawn by Republican state lawmakers in 2011. It says Pennsylvania’s map is one of the worst gerrymanders in the country. Republicans fill 13 of Pennsylvania’s 18 seats in the U.S. House, despite winning roughly half of the statewide congressional vote in three ensuing congressional elections. The lawsuit says the new map packs Democrats into five districts, taking such extreme measures as shifting whole cities into Democrat-heavy districts to make other districts more Republican friendly.

