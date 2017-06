HARRISBURG – A group of Democrat lawmakers announced four bills aimed at increasing voter participation in Pennsylvania. Senate Bill 440 from Allegheny County Sen. Wayne Fontana would allow for early voting in the state. The other bills are Senate Bill 608 which would change voter registration from an “opt-in” to an “opt-out” system. Senate Bill 282 would allow for Election Day registration while Senate Bill 284 would allow employees time off to vote on Election Day.

