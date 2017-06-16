“Cover Cuba With The Gospel” Goal Reached

LANCASTER – This week, WDAC and WBYN along with 12 other Christian radio stations were raising donations to “Cover Cuba with the Gospel.” TWR Bonaire wanted to obtain a 450,000 watt transmitter to cover all of Cuba and a larger part of Latin America. They needed $80,000 to complete the entire $3.8 million project. A total of about $41,000 was raised from the radio campaign, but the mailing and emailing TWR sent brought in the rest and more. All the overage funds will continue to roll into the project and will offset the first year’s expenses. We say a big “thank you” to all who helped with getting the TWR “Cover Cuba with the Gospel” project over the goal line.

